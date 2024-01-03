Cornwall Colts U13 Agape Food Drive

January 3, 2024 at 10 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Cornwall Colts U13 Agape Food Drive
Front Row Right to Left: Cannan Blanchard, Logan Belmore, James Frigault, Logan Grant, Callan Dionne, Riley McNalley, Luke Leymore, Josh Cordell Back Row Right to Left James Hart, Keegan Belmore, Kaden Lavery, Will Bailey, Quinton Lessard

PAULA LABONTE

Between December 4-14, 2023, the Cornwall Colts U13B Rep hockey team held a food drive in support of the Agape Centre.  During this period, and between games and practices, players were busy collecting donations from family, friends, and neighbours.

 Players from the Cornwall Colts U13B Rep team were also at FreshCo on Saturday, December 9, 2023 to collect non-perishable food item donations from citizens in support of their food drive.  Thanks to the support of FreshCo and the generosity of the citizens of Cornwall the team was able to provide 648lbs of non-perishable food items.  In addition, citizens made generous monetary donations which were used to purchase a gift certificate from FreshCo for the Agape Centre.  Thank you Cornwall!

 We hope that our collective contribution, will help ensure that families facing food insecurity have access to nourishing meals during the holiday season.   The Cornwall Colts U13B Rep team would like to thank everyone that supported this important initiative.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

WHO’S COMING TO THE SQUARE, THE CLOCK IS TICKING, PLUS………….

Did you know that, as of today, there are 12 days between now and Christmas Day. That is 288 hours but…

David Murphy Remembered at Inaugural Memorial Hockey Game
Local News

David Murphy Remembered at Inaugural Memorial Hockey Game

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS

BY JASON SETNYK