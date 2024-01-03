Cornwall Colts U13 Agape Food Drive

PAULA LABONTE

Between December 4-14, 2023, the Cornwall Colts U13B Rep hockey team held a food drive in support of the Agape Centre. During this period, and between games and practices, players were busy collecting donations from family, friends, and neighbours.

Players from the Cornwall Colts U13B Rep team were also at FreshCo on Saturday, December 9, 2023 to collect non-perishable food item donations from citizens in support of their food drive. Thanks to the support of FreshCo and the generosity of the citizens of Cornwall the team was able to provide 648lbs of non-perishable food items. In addition, citizens made generous monetary donations which were used to purchase a gift certificate from FreshCo for the Agape Centre. Thank you Cornwall!

We hope that our collective contribution, will help ensure that families facing food insecurity have access to nourishing meals during the holiday season. The Cornwall Colts U13B Rep team would like to thank everyone that supported this important initiative.