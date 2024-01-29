Cornwall group marks Interfaith Harmony Week in a world in crisis

To mark this year’s World Interfaith Harmony Week (WIHW) during the first week of February, members of the Cornwall Interfaith Partnership will be hosting a public gathering featuring two short films and a discussion on the theme of “harmony in a world in crisis” at Knox – St. Paul’s United Church on Saturday, February 3 from 2 – 4 pm. initiative unanimously adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2010, this annual event held in different communities around the world is based on the conviction that “mutual understanding and interreligious dialogue constitute important dimensions of a culture of peace and are a way to promote harmony between all people regardless of their faith.” For the past 14 years, the Cornwall Interfaith Partnership with members from Bahá’í, Catholic, Hindu, Indigenous spirituality, Jewish, Muslim, Protestant and “spiritual but not religious” backgrounds have collaborated on projects for the common good to address issues such as poverty, human rights, social justice and the environment in “safe space” settings. Given the heightened tensions on many fronts around the world, the group hopes to continue these kinds of gatherings on a more regular basis for the foreseeable future.