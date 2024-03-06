Cornwall/SDG Unites Against Bullying on Pink Shirt Day

Cornwall, Ontario – On February 28, 2024, Cornwall/SDG observed Pink Shirt Day, uniting against bullying, and advocating for kindness. At Central Public School, Boys & Girls Club students wore pink to support anti-bullying efforts. The afternoon’s highlight was the singing of “Kindness Heroes,” a song composed by students and staff, followed by pink cupcakes.

In addition to schools, individuals, families, businesses, non-profit agencies, sports teams, and other organizations throughout Cornwall and SDSG showed their support for Pink Shirt Day by wearing pink. For the past 14 years, Cornwall/SDG has embraced the message of kindness and solidarity, uniting to combat bullying in all its forms.

This year, under the theme “My Superpower: Kindness,” BGC emphasized the power of simple acts of kindness in creating a positive impact. Also, Pink Shirt Day serves as a fundraiser helping The Boys & Girls Club of Cornwall/SDG contribute to initiatives like staff training, bullying prevention programs, and creating safe spaces for youth.

“We’re super happy for the support the community gives us year after year. Anti-bullying initiatives are near and dear to our hearts at the Boys and Girls Club. Everything we do over the course of a year has impacts on our youth, including strengthening their mental health, having inclusion-based programming, a bullying prevention program, and staff training. The support is absolutely huge,” said Deborah Locke, Program Manager of Boys & Girls Club.

Pink Shirt Day 2024 was a resounding success, demonstrating the community’s unwavering commitment to promoting kindness and standing united against bullying.