Dances With Words



Nick Wolochatiuk

You are hereby invited to partake of the very first annual DWW Christmas Quiz. It’s time to find a pen, pencil or crayon and a piece of paper. Put the numbers 1-10 in the margin. Indicate your answer by choosing options A, B, C, or D (or some). Mr. Google, Alexa, and even that yellowed edition of Encyclopedia Britannica are not allowed to be on your team. The correct answers are to be found on page X of this week’s Seaway News. Good luck!

1] As the crow flies, what distance did Mary and Joseph have to travel to get from their home to Bethlehem? Same as the distance

A] Cardinal to Kingston B] Ingleside to St. Raphael’s ruins C] Upper Canada Village Airport to the Fran Laflamme Park.

2] At the baby shower, one of the Magi offered gold as a gift. If it were one ounce in weight, what would its market value (in Canadian dollars) be today?

A] $19 B] $1,800 C] $2,800.

3] Mary and Joseph were told by an angel to take flight to another country. What airline could they have used?

A] EgyptAir B] El Al C] Virgin Airways

4] If Jesus was born on December 25 of this year, what phase would the Moon be in? A] Full B] New C] Gibbous

5] What is the name of the current hotel in Bethlehem that might have said, “Sorry, there is no room in the inn.”

A] Hampton Inn B] Holiday Inn C] Bethlehem Hotel.

6] What country has the closest Tim Horton’s outlet to Bethlehem?

A] Newfoundland (and Labrador) B] Saudi Arabia C] Egypt

7] The 45N line of latitude goes through part of the Long Sault Parkway. What is the latitude of Bethlehem?

A] 31N] 61N C] 91N

8] The Magi are said to come from the east. Based on that, from which of these present-day countries could they have originated?

A] Turkey B] Egypt C] Brazil D] India E] China

9] Which three of these trees would be most unsuitable as a Christmas tree?

A] maple B] tamarack C] birch D] spruce

10] If your home has this kind of heat source, in which home could Santa not pay a visit to drop off his gifts?

A] natural gas B] oil C] electric D] geo-thermal.