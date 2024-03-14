Five Constables sworn in

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service would like to congratulate our newest constables, who were officially sworn in on by the Honourable Justice Bergeron at the Cornwall Courthouse on March 5, 2024.

“This is a proud day for our newest recruits, their families and the Cornwall Police Service,” said Chief of Police Shawna Spowart. “We are excited to welcome these five exceptional individuals, and eager to see how their diversity in life experiences contribute to our vision of a safer Cornwall.”

Please join us in welcoming our newest constable recruits to the CPS:

Cst. Skylar Banville: Cst. Banville was born and raised in Cornwall and is committed to the community. He is a certified Emergency Medical Responder and has additional experience as a forest firefighter.

Cst. Seraj Kougan: Cst. Kougan, a native on Windsor, ON, left a career in nursing and relocated to Cornwall, a community he is familiar with. He is bilingual (English and Arabic) and has extensive community volunteer work on his resume.

Cst. Riley Lecompte: Born and raised in Cornwall, Cst. Lecompte is a police foundations graduate and an active athlete. He has worked hard and is eager to kickstart his career in policing.

Cst. Justin Leslie: Born and raised in Cornwall, Cst. Leslie is a police foundations graduate, a victim services volunteer and a CPS auxiliary member. He has diligently worked toward his dream job.

Cst. Justine Mercier-Gagne: Cst. Mercier Gagne, who hails from St. Marc-sur-Richelieu, QC, is a police foundations graduate and a former 9-1-1 dispatcher. She has a great work ethic, is bilingual (English and French) and eager to serve the City of Cornwall.