Giving Back and Keeping Babies Warm 

January 10, 2024 at 19 h 33 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Giving Back and Keeping Babies Warm 
Martina Gibson (at right) presents a basket of knitted gifts for the WDMH Family Birthing Unit to Cindy Ault Peters, WDMH Foundation.

WDMH

Martina Gibson likes to create her own opportunities. So during the pandemic, she taught herself to knit. And she hasn’t stopped! In addition to traditional hats and blankets, she expanded her creations to dog and cat blankets, car seat blankets and even holiday items like snow families. Her business is called Martina’s Creations and it’s doing well

Now, Martina is giving back. She recently donated pink and blue baby hats to Winchester District Memorial Hospital for newborns. She has also made donations to local schools, churches and homeless shelters.

“I just want to pay it forward in my community,” explained Martina who lives near Iroquois. “The community has been very kind and looking after me. Now I want to look after my community. I also want to prove that people who have autism are capable of contributing.”

“Thank you, Martina,” noted Cindy Ault Peters at the presentation. “Our community is very supportive and your generosity proves that!”

With Martina’s latest donations, the Family Birthing Unit now has all the hats it needs for our 2024 babies. If you are interested in donating, please consider the House of Lazarus in Mountain. Thank you to everyone for your support! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

$5,105 donation for OSPCA
Local News

$5,105 donation for OSPCA

PAULA LABONTE
First Baby of 2024 Arrives at 20:24!
Local News

First Baby of 2024 Arrives at 20:24!

WDMH