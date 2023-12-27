Grand Opening Celebrations

CCC

Hampton Inn by Hilton Opens New Property in Cornwall, Ontario

New hotel located near downtown core, St Lawrence Seaway, major attractions and minutes to the International bridge to the US.

Hotel amenities include a complimentary daily hot and cold breakfast buffet, boardroom for small meetings and events, indoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, Treats market, complimentary Wi-Fi, fax and copy services, outdoor patio and BBQ area and ample parking.

“In addition to its proximity to both Montreal and Ottawa, Cornwall offers a vibrant and diverse community offering the perfect blend for the leisure and corporate traveller alike. We are excited to contribute to the growth of this thriving community with the opening of its first Hilton hotel,” said Shannon Gareau, General Manager. “Our hotel will provide the highest level of customer service to our guests and our team looks forward to being an active business partner in the Cornwall community.”

Hampton Inn by Hilton Cornwall is located at 1757 Vincent Massey Drive, nearby Benson Centre, Cornwall Civic Centre, Seaway International Bridge to USA and Cornwall Business Park.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hampton Inn by Hilton Cornwall or call +1 613-932-9399.

Congratulations Shannon & Team!

True REST Float Spa Opening Dec 16

Ever wonder what triggers stress and its impact on your well-being? Constant pressure, tight deadlines, and demanding schedules can lead to stress, affecting both mind and body. For some, being unavailable for 30 or 60 minutes can feel unfamiliar – No distractions of your phone, allowing your mind to wander, relax and meditate are often necessities that we forget to include in our busy schedules. You begin to recognize how valuable your time is as you pay attention to the mindful moments slowly passing. One mindful minute can provide huge benefits to your mind and body, so think what a 30 or 60 minute float session can do to relax and recover you. Regular use can help lower blood pressure & heart rate, provide pain relief to aching muscles & joints, decrease anxiety & stress, Release endorphins, improve sleep, improve mental clarity and so much more!

Congratulations Tim & Marie! It’s been a long journey!

Located at Vincent-Massey Dr., Unit 1B, Cornwall, ON, Canada, 613-935-6287

cornwall@truerest.com

Buy One Get One Deal

