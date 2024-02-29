Gratitude for Amazing Donation

February 29, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 56 min on February 27, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
Royal Canadian Legion
Comment count:
Gratitude for Amazing Donation

At the RCL Branch 544 Lancaster Monthly General Meeting last night our long time member and good friend Barry Franklin and his wife Martha (that’s her posing with the family dog) donated this amazing painting of the Lancaster Cenotaph. It’s titled “Gratitude” and Barry admits it took him eight months to complete.  Amazingly, the more than two hundred names on the plaques are legible. The original now hangs proudly in our Branch and everyone is welcome to come and view it.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Police Blotter
Local News

Cornwall Police Blotter

DOMESTIC ASSAULT Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 27, 2024, and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged on Feb. 27, 2024, the man assaulted…

Astronauts and Air Balloons!
Local News

Astronauts and Air Balloons!

PAULA LABONTE