Gratitude for Amazing Donation

At the RCL Branch 544 Lancaster Monthly General Meeting last night our long time member and good friend Barry Franklin and his wife Martha (that’s her posing with the family dog) donated this amazing painting of the Lancaster Cenotaph. It’s titled “Gratitude” and Barry admits it took him eight months to complete. Amazingly, the more than two hundred names on the plaques are legible. The original now hangs proudly in our Branch and everyone is welcome to come and view it.