October 27, 2023 at 11 h 08 min
Provided by the Cornwall Police Service
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UPDATE – SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY
Cornwall Police Service cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

The Cornwall Police Service Criminal Investigations Division is updating the public on a homicide investigation.

On Thursday October 26th 2023 the Cornwall Police Service arrested the suspect in connection with the shooting at a hospitality establishment in the City of Cornwall that left one man dead.

On September 16th, 2023, police responded to call for a shooting in the area of Vincent Massey Drive in the City of Cornwall.  It is alleged that a 37-year-old victim, known to the suspect, was located with a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries.

Through the criminal investigation, police identified the suspect connected to the incident and on Thursday, October 26, 2023, Ronald “Sammy” Payne, 29, was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder.

“Everyone deserves the right to feel safe in our community.  Criminal acts of violence, in particular those involving firearms, will not be tolerated.  These investigations are complex and extremely taxing on police resources. I commend all those who participated in this investigation and in particular, the Detectives in our Criminal Investigation Division.  It is their tireless dedication and attention to detail that has led to this arrest and helped restore a sense of safety for our community,” said Chief Shawna Spowart.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Constable Stephanie Casselman at 613-932-2110, extension 2706, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-TIPS (8477).

