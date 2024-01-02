Hospice receives $1000 donation 

HOSPICE

On December 19, Carefor Hospice Cornwall received a donation of $1,000 from the SD&G Landlord Association to help support the hospice in providing care to the people and families of Eastern Counties. The money raised comes from their 50/50 draws at each meeting and annually they donate the proceeds to a local charity. This year they chose Carefor Hospice Cornwall a charity that is near and dear to their hearts.

The SD&G Landlord Association currently holds approximately 70 members consisting of local landlords, and property managers. They meet quarterly to help educate and support local landlords by hosting professional guest speakers from all over the province to discuss everything from insurance, paralegal advocacy, by-law and properties standards as well as lobbying the Ontario government for changes to the LTB, and they are always looking for new members.