Kinsmen Family Day “Free”

KINSMEN

Family Day will be celebrated with the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall with 3 big family events that are planned to get families to enjoy themselves, with all the events are free.

The day will start with a FREE pancake break-fast from 8:00 am -10:30 am at the Cornwall Civic Complex, Salon B. The pancakes, prepared by Kinsmen members, will be a great start to the day, enjoyed by all the family. FREE Public Skating will follow from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Ed Lumley arena. Everyone welcomed to enjoy the family skate. Then from 1:00 pm-1:55 pm & 2:00 pm-2:55 pm, FREE family swim at the Aquatic Center. Everyone welcomed.

“We are back….and ready to give the community a fun FREE family day” beams a excited Kinsmen president Rob McIntosh. “The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall continues to help local families in our area, and every year we hold a day of kindness to support them. “Kin Rick and his team really enjoy setting up and doing this day, so we hope as many people as possible take advantage of a family fun outing to the complex. Kinsmen partners on this family day are Adams Financial and Tim Hortons.”

“This is what Kinsmen is all about,” say Past Presidents Robin McIntosh and Rick Shaver, “Serving our community for over 90 years is what has made Kinsmen a recognizable name and doing events like this brings our whole club out to celebrate with our great families. We are lucky to have the civic complex where we can host events like Family Day, 3 events, one building. So circle family day on your calendar, Monday February 19 and get the appetites, skates and swim trunks out.” Further information can be asked at corn-wallkinsmen@gmail.com

Rob Mcintosh