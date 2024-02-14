Kinsmen’s donation to Culture and The Arts

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories.

Today’s donation falls under the culture and the arts thrust of our strategy.

United Counties Science Fair

United Counties Science Fair for students in SDG and Akwesasne in grades 6-12 and a science poster competition for students in grades 1-5. Winners will proceed to the Canada wide Science Fair in May in Edmonton AB.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.