May 9, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 32 min on May 9, 2023
Krystine Therriault - Seaway News
Legion Riders Host Fundraiser for Centre 105
L to R: Taylor Seguin, Executive Director of Centre 105; Peter Cazaley, Board Chair for Centre 105; Chantal Vachon and Edward Tanguay, Walker ClimateCare Cornwall (submitted photo)

On April 30th, 2023, Legion Riders held a supper fundraiser at the Cornwall Legion Branch 297 to benefit Centre 105, a Drop-In Day Program in Cornwall offering a hot breakfast, a hot drink, as well as a safe place to socialize to the most vulnerable individuals in our community.

The Legion Riders provided a lovely supper for $15.00 which consisted of ham, scalloped potatoes, veggies, and a variety of pies for dessert. It was a great turn out for the rainy weather, and the total raised was around $5,000.00.

“It was an incredible success, and the Legion Riders were so helpful and such great supporters of Centre 105!” shared Samantha Archambault, Support Worker at Centre 105, “We are so thankful for all the support and help we had, and all the volunteers that made this event possible.”

During the event, Walker Climate Care made a $2,045.00 donation to Centre 105, one of many monthly donations made by the company to community organizations through their WeCare Maintenance Membership Program.

“I thought I would bring attention to a few remarkable numbers: Centre 105 offered 17068 meals last year, they offer 150 cups of coffee per day, 400 breakfasts per week and 72 loads of laundry per month.  Wow!” said Chantal Vachon, Project Manager for Walker Climate Care, “Congratulations on the work you do, making a tremendous difference in the lives of the people in our community.”

