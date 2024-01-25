Community Events January 24, 24

Submit your events to editorial@seawaynews.media

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons.12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB Bid euchre will be held on Thurs. Jan.18th and the 25th, 2024 in the main hall. Starting time 1pm.

ST. LAWRENCE INTERNATIONAL STAMP CLUB MEETING Tues. Feb. 20 from 6:30-8:30pm (every 3rd Tues. of month) Cornwall Public Library Board Room, 2nd floor.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB monthly luncheon and meeting and bingo will be held on Thurs. Jan.11th 2024. Starting time at noon in the bid hall. New members are welcome.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB Would you like to learn how to play the Acoustic Guitar? Learn basic guitar chords and a new song at every class. Lessons held at the Club 506 Pitt St. Info: Paulette 613-933-7474.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 Executive meeting at 6:30pm. General meeting at 7pm. Dates are: Feb 7; Mar. 6; April 3 and 24; May 1 and June 5

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on January 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1pm and 4-6:30pm.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info at cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45-8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open suppose and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB Is hosting its monthly euchre on Sat. Jan. 20, 2024 St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside.12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize. Info: Betty 613-984-1431.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB Guitar with Ed O’Brien at Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St. Beginner classes on Monday at 1:00 pm; Rhythm & Fundamentals on Wednesday at 1pm

BINGO @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Wed. Jan. 24 & Feb. 7 in church hall. Doors open @5pm. EARLY BIRD GAMES @ 6:20pm. BINGO @7pm.

SALEM UNITED CHURCH CEMETERY ASSOCIATION Annual Meeting. Jan 23, 24. 7pm Salem United Church, 19041 County Rd. 2, Summerstown. For more info: call Sheila (Secretary) at 613-931-2203 or salem1787cemeteru@gmail.comemail: salem1787cemeteru@gmail.com

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Community Family Breakfast Sun. Jan. 28 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall from 8:30am to Noon.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast starts every 2nd Sunday of the month. Feb. 11, Mar 24, Apr.14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug.11, Sept.8, Oct.13. Nov. 17 & Dec 15, 24. 9am-12pm.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies Auxiliary Annual Valentine Tea. Wed. Feb 14, 24 11am-1pm.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS Our next euchre: Wed. Feb. 7 at 10am. Please call 613-936-6060 for reservations.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids 4-12 years, Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 p.m in person or via Zoom. For further info.613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB Our next euchre is on Wednesday, February 7 at 10am. Please call 613-936-6060 for reservations.

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL SUNRISE! Trivia Night, Friday, March 22 at the Best Western Parkway Inn & Conference Centre 6pm questions begin at 7pm. Proceeds from this event help to support community projects. To register or for information www.cornwallsunriserotary.com or email: rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com

ST. ANDREW’S UNITED CHURCH, Pancake Supper, Tuesday, February 13 Irvine Hall, Williamstown, 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Jan. 28, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14 editions of the News.

SDG AND HISTORICAL ORGANIZATIONS. Heritage Fair Feb. 17, 9am to 4pm at Cornwall Square, 2nd floor.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Saturday, February 3, 2024. Dance: 2 to 6pm Meal: 6 to 7pm. South Stormont Township Hall Long Sault, Ontario. For more info please contact Elaine at 613-362-0173

TRINITY CHURCH HALL Shrove Tuesday Pancake dinner, Feb. 13, 4:30-6pm. 105 Second, St. West

ST. ANDREW’S UNITED CHURCH Pancake Supper Tuesday, February 13 Irvine Hall, Williamstown, 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (50+) vous invite à jouer au Duplicate Bridge les lundis et vendredis après-midi à 12h30 au Benson Center. Club sanctionné par l’ACBL. Info : Lorna au 613-931-1283.

CLUB DES PLUS DE 60 ANS DE LA BRANCHE 297 DE LA LÉGION DE CORNWALL Le jeu d’euchre aura lieu les jeudis 18 et 25 janvier. 18 et 25 janvier 2024 dans la salle principale. L’heure de départ est 13 heures.

ST. LAWRENCE INTERNATIONAL STAMP CLUB Réunion le mardi 20 février de 6h30 à 8h. 20 février de 18h30 à 20h30 (tous les 3èmes mardis du mois) Salle du Conseil de la Bibliothèque publique de Cornwall, 2ème étage.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB déjeuner et réunion mensuels et bingo auront lieu le jeudi 11 janvier 2024. 11 janvier 2024. Début à midi dans le bid hall. Les nouveaux membres sont les bienvenus.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB Aimeriez-vous apprendre à jouer de la guitare acoustique ? Apprenez les accords de base de la guitare et une nouvelle chanson à chaque cours. Les cours ont lieu au Club 506, rue Pitt : Paulette 613-933-7474.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 Réunion exécutive à 18 h 30. Réunion générale à 19 h. Les dates sont : 7 février, 6 mars, 3 et 24 avril, 1 mai et 5 juin.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invite les violoneux expérimentés à se joindre à nous pour une autre année de plaisir à jouer de la musique écossaise, irlandaise et Old Time les jeudis de 13 h à 15 h au Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506, rue Pitt : Rick au 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO à l’ANAF les lundis et jeudis. Les portes ouvrent à 10 h. Le bingo commence à 12 h. Le bingo commence à 12 h.

COLLECTE DE FONDS SPAGHETTI : le dernier vendredi du mois. La prochaine collecte de fonds aura lieu en janvier.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Cours pour débutants les lundis ; cours pour intermédiaires les mardis ; répétitions de l’orchestre les jeudis. Les cours ont lieu de 15h30 à 16h30. L’orchestre a lieu de 15h30 à 17h, arrivez 15 minutes à l’avance pour l’installation. Salle de l’église St. Felix de Valois. Informations sur cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

LE CLUB COMMUNAUTAIRE DES 50+ organise son euchre mensuel le samedi 20 janvier. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. Début à midi. Prix en espèces, prix de présence. Info : Betty 613-984-1431.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB Guitare avec Ed O’Brien au Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St. Cours pour débutants le lundi à 13h ; Rythme et Fondamentaux le mercredi à 13h.

BINGO @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH à Glen Walter. Wed. 24 janv. et 7 fév. dans le hall de l’église. Ouverture des portes à 17h. Jeux pour les lève-tôt à 18h20. BINGO à 19h.

SALEM UNITED CHURCH CEMETERY ASSOCIATION Réunion annuelle

23 et 24 janvier. 19h00 Salem United Church, 19041 County Rd. 2, Summerstown. Pour plus d’information : appelez Sheila (secrétaire) au 613-931-2203 ou salem1787cemeteru@gmail.comemail : salem1787cemeteru@gmail.com

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Déjeuner familial communautaire dim. Francis de Sales de 8h30 à midi.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies Auxiliary Le petit déjeuner mensuel commence tous les 2e dimanches du mois. 11 février, 24 mars, 14 avril, 12 mai, 9 juin, 14 juillet, 11 août, 8 septembre, 13 octobre, 17 novembre et 15 et 24 décembre. 9h-12h.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies Auxiliary Annual Valentine Tea. Wed. 14 et 24 février 11 h à 13 h.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS Notre prochain euchre : mer. 7 février à 10h. Veuillez appeler le 613-936-6060 pour réserver.

Le groupe de soutien PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area se réunit le troisième mercredi de chaque mois. Nous nous rencontrons à l’étage inférieur de la résidence pour retraités Chartwell sur la 4e rue et McConnell à 13 heures. Les personnes atteintes de la maladie de Parkinson, les fournisseurs de soins et les personnes de soutien sont les bienvenus. Renseignements : Tom au 613.363.7375 ou par courriel à tom.olien01@gmail.com

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS réunions tous les mardis à 19 h à l’église Wesleyan, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB accueille les femmes qui ont déménagé au cours des quatre dernières années à Cornwall et dans les comtés de SD&G. Renseignements : Henriette 613-330-9039.

LA CONSOMMATION D’ALCOOL DE QUELQU’UN VOUS DÉRANGE ? Vous n’êtes pas seul. Il y a de l’aide et de l’espoir. Appelez le 613-937-4880 ou visitez le site www.al-anon.org.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS sont faits à la main et offerts aux patients atteints de cancer. Info : Janice 613-936-1951.

SI VOUS CHERCHEZ DES LIVRES ET DES ARTICLES de nature religieuse, visitez le ” Catholic Information Centre ” du lundi au vendredi de 10 h à 16 h à l’unité 1, 812, rue Pitt. 613-933-5099.

SOUTIEN AU MYÉLOME MULTIPLE : Si vous ou une personne que vous connaissez avez reçu un diagnostic de myélome et que vous aimeriez communiquer avec d’autres personnes, joignez-vous à nous sur Facebook et envoyez-nous un courriel à cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Culte du dimanche matin à 10h00. Konnect Kids 4-12 ans, Nursery disponible. Étude biblique en milieu de semaine le jeudi à 18 h 30 en personne ou via Zoom. Pour plus d’informations : 613-936-9166 ou cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com ou www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB Notre prochain jeu d’euchre aura lieu le mercredi 7 février à 10h. Veuillez appeler le 613-936-6060 pour réserver.

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL SUNRISE ! Soirée Trivia, le vendredi 22 mars au Best Western Parkway Inn & Conference Centre 18 h Les questions commencent à 19 h. Les recettes de cet événement aident à soutenir des projets communautaires. Pour s’inscrire ou pour obtenir des renseignements : www.cornwallsunriserotary.com ou courriel : rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com

ST. ANDREW’S UNITED CHURCH, Souper de crêpes, mardi 13 février Irvine Hall, Williamstown, 16h30 à 18h30. Éditions du 28 janvier, du 7 février et du 14 février des Nouvelles.

SDG ET ORGANISATIONS HISTORIQUES. Heritage Fair le 17 février, de 9h à 16h à Cornwall Square, 2ème étage.

DANSE DE L’ASSOCIATION TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Samedi 3 février 2024. Danse : 14h à 18h Repas : 18h à 19h. South Stormont Township Hall Long Sault, Ontario. Pour plus d’information, veuillez contacter Elaine au 613-362-0173.

L’ÉGLISE UNIE ST. ANDREW’S UNITED CHURCH Souper aux crêpes Mardi 13 février Irvine Hall, Williamstown, 16h30 à 18h30.