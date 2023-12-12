Cornwall Kinsmen Meeting Community Needs

KINSMEN

Cornwall Kinsmen Club has made another donation from raised funds through a range of activities and once again have invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. This donation falls under their health and welfare category.

Cornwall Comfort Quilters help people. This year, in the month of January 2023 – 26 quilts were given out, including 16 that were given to Baldwin House to refresh their bedrooms for that ladies and children needing their support. In February 2023 – 18 more quilts were given out, including 6 that had been requested by Cornwall Hospital for their palliative care unit beds. Last month 19 quilts were handed out to local cancer patients, followed by more than 10 in April 2023. In addition, in the last weeks, 31 infant, children and teen quilts were donated to CHEO. $500 dollars was presented for their ongoing projects.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.