Cornwall Community Hospital Awarded for Championing Organ and Tissue Donation

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) was recognized by Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) for its outstanding efforts to integrate organ and tissue donation into quality end-of-life care in 2022/23.

CCH was presented with the Provincial Eligible Approach Rate Award for reaching an eligible approach rate of 100 percent, which exceeds the target of 90 percent set by Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network). The Eligible Approach Rate award recognizes hospitals for demonstrating leading practices by facilitating a donation discussion between Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) and eligible patients and/or families of patients at end of life. This is Cornwall Hospital’s third year receiving this award.

“We are honoured to receive the Provincial Eligible Approach Rate Award for the third consecutive year. This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to providing compassionate patient-centred care to our patients and their families, particularly during their most challenging moments, and is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our entire healthcare team in helping to facilitate these critical end of life discussions,” said Jeanette Despatie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cornwall Hospital.

CCH is one of 44 hospitals across the province to be awarded a 2022/23 Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) Hospital Achievement Award.

“Cornwall Community Hospital has made an outstanding contribution to organ and tissue donation in Ontario and we are proud to partner with their exemplary team of healthcare professionals throughout the year to continue this vital work,” said Rebecca Cooper, Vice President, Ontario Renal Network and Trillium Gift of Life Network, Ontario Health. “By ensuring that the wishes of donors are realized, we honour their selflessness and the legacy they intend to leave behind. Every Ontarian has the potential to save or significantly enhance a life one day by registering at BeADonor.ca and speaking to their family about their donation decision.”

Today, there are nearly 1,400 Ontarians in need of a life-saving organ transplant and thousands more who are in need of life-restoring tissue transplants. Tragically, every three days someone will die waiting for an organ, while those awaiting valuable tissue will continue to experience a lower quality of life.

The success of organ and tissue donation and transplantation in Ontario hinges on the unwavering efforts of hospitals and healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to ensure that Ontarians have the opportunity to help others through the gift of life. The Hospital Achievement Awards recognize this crucial work and the profound impact it can have on those waiting for an organ or tissue donation.

DID YOU KNOW? One donor can save and enhance up to 80 lives through organ and tissue donation. Register to donate and speak with your family about your wishes. Visit www.beadonor.ca to find out more.