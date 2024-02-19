Local Volunteers Honoured By The Air Cadet League Of Canada 

February 19, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 31 min on February 12, 2024
AIR CADET LEAGUE OF CANADA ONTARIO PROVINCIAL COMMITTEE  
Lancaster, ON – February 10, 2024.

The Air Cadet League of Canada, Ontario Provincial Committee recently recognized local volunteers at their Annual General Meeting in Toronto on January 27th.

Jack Christie CD, Squadron Director for 253 Claude Nunney VC Glengarry Squadron and 870 Vampire Squadron in Brockville, was awarded the Director of the Year Certificate. His outstanding work with volunteers in Glengarry was noted.

Provincial Governor Barry Franklin received an Exemplary Service Award.

Dorothy Yemen, Treasurer for 653 Squadron in Renfrew received the second bar to the Air Cadet League Volunteer Service Medal, marking thirty years of service.

Gordon McFarlane of 870 Vampire Squadron in Brockville received the Air Cadet League Volunteer Service Medal for ten years service.

Marius Bauer, Squadron Director for 638 Pembroke and 653 Renfrew Squadrons was appointed as a Regional Director and now sits on the Squadron Operations Council, that serves all of Ontario’s 119 Air Cadet Squadrons.

Governor Barry Franklin was elected as Second Vice Chair of the Ontario Board of Governors.

