Merry Christmas from MP Eric Duncan

Merry Christmas, everyone! As we gather over the holiday season, I’m reminded often of the incredible generosity and kindness displayed by many people, businesses and service clubs in our community. This time of year isn’t just about twinkling lights and festive decorations-it’s about the spirit of helping others and being grateful for life’s blessings.

Whether it is the volunteers with the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaigns, the service clubs and community leaders packing and distributing thousands of food, clothing and toy baskets to those in need this Christmas, there are signs of the positive side of humanity each and every day here in our part of Eastern Ontario.

In a world where economic anxieties and violence fills our daily news coverage, there is often so much division and frustration felt by many. The Christmas holidays can offer us an opportunity to change that- albeit maybe only for a brief period- by coming together, bridging gaps, and to cherish our shared humanity.

Whether it’s with family, friends, neighbors, or even strangers, I hope you embrace the spirit of goodwill and spread kindness wherever we go. Let’s take a moment to extend a helping hand to those who might need it most, to listen to those who may feel unheard, and to offer comfort to those who may feel alone. These gestures, no matter how small, have the power to uplift spirits and create ripples of positivity that can touch countless lives.

Let’s also remember those who may be going through difficult times, who might be far away from their loved ones, or who might be facing challenges that make this season particularly tough. Our empathy and support can make a world of difference to them.

As we celebrate with our loved ones, let’s keep in mind the importance of gratitude-for the people in our lives and for the blessings we’ve received. May this Christmas season fill your homes with laughter, your hearts with love, and your lives with the kind of joy we all deserve.

On behalf of my family and my entire staff team, we wish you and your families a Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with good health and happiness. I will continue to do my best to ensure our community and our country have a better and bright 2024 ahead!