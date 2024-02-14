Myles Goodwyn’s Legacy and April Wine’s Impact on Canadian Rock

Editorial Opinion by Jason Setnyk

In the pantheon of Canadian rock music, few names shine as brightly as Myles Goodwyn, the illustrious frontman of the iconic band April Wine. His recent passing on December 3, 2023, marks not just the end of an era but also a moment to reflect on the indelible mark he left on the Canadian music scene and beyond. Under Goodwyn’s unwavering leadership from its inception in 1969 until his retirement in 2023, April Wine charted a course through the annals of rock history.

Myles Goodwyn was a true maestro, a singer, guitarist, and principal songwriter whose talents propelled April Wine to remarkable heights. With 16 studio albums, including The Nature Of The Beast and a slew of hit singles like “You Could Have Been a Lady” and “Just Between You and Me,” the band carved out a distinctive sound that resonated with fans across Canada and worldwide. Goodwyn’s artistry was recognized with numerous accolades, including his induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame as a member of April Wine.

But the story of April Wine and Goodwyn’s legacy extends beyond the studio recordings and concert stages to touch the lives of communities across Canada, including Cornwall, Ontario. This connection is exemplified by Cornwall’s own Roy Nichol, April Wine’s drummer since 2012, seamlessly replacing Blair Mackay. Roy has an extensive musical background, including with his brother Peter in Southern Frost and Kings Quest, plus the tribute act Epic Journey. The Nichol Brothers were inducted into the Cornwall Arts Hall of Fame on October 28, 2023.

The bond between April Wine and Cornwall was spectacularly showcased a decade ago at the Lift-Off, a significant cultural event in the city. In 2014, Nichol and April Wine took the stage in Cornwall to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this renowned Hot Air Balloon festival. The performance, set against a backdrop of thousands of fans along the picturesque St. Lawrence River was a homecoming for Roy, and it was Goodwyn’s last concert in the Seaway city.

Reflecting on Goodwyn’s contributions, it’s evident that he was a pioneer who helped shape the Canadian rock scene, inspiring generations of musicians and fans alike. His songs, characterized by catchy hooks and thoughtful lyrics, have become a soundtrack to many lives, evoking memories and emotions.

As we mourn the loss of Myles Goodwyn, it is essential to celebrate his monumental achievements and the joy he brought to countless fans. His legacy is encapsulated in the records and awards and the enduring spirit of April Wine which continues today. Marc Parent was hired by Myles to take over his singing and guitar playing duties, while Brian Greenway who joined April Wine in 1977 still plays with the band, along with Richard Lanthier and Roy Nichol. The band’s ongoing journey is a living tribute to Goodwyn’s vision and artistry.

For those who want more insights about the man and the band, Myles Goodwyn’s journey and reflections are intimately chronicled in his autobiography, ‘Just Between You and Me,’ which was released in 2016.

In Cornwall, Ontario, and across Canada, Myles Goodwyn’s memory will be cherished as a musician and a cultural icon who played a pivotal role in defining the Canadian rock identity. His passing leaves a void in the music world, but his songs and the band he nurtured will continue to inspire and entertain, keeping his spirit alive for generations.