New at SDG Library in 2024

Happy New Year, everyone! Thank you for a great 2023. We’re looking forward to offering our Library services for another year, and have lots of things we’re working on that we can’t wait to share.

New this year is our 2024 SDG Library Reading Challenge. If your New Year’s resolution is to read more, this is the perfect opportunity! Join SDG Library staff and community members as we read one title each month. Throughout the year, we will post monthly prompts that will help you choose which book to read. Read in whichever format you prefer: print, eBook, audiobook, or any combination. This year-long challenge is designed to help readers connect with new titles and authors, create community connections, and explore by reading outside their comfort zone. Anyone interested can join our Facebook group (2024 SDG Library Reading Challenge).

Our prompts are meant to help you find titles you otherwise may not read. Start January off strong by reading a book by a 2023 debut author. Celebrate the completion of your first book by reading a book by a BIPOC author in February. Once March rolls around, read a book that was adapted into a movie. Celebrate the (hopeful) return of spring by reading a graphic novel or manga in April, then jump into a biography or memoir in May. Start anticipating those warm summer days by reading a beach read in June, then dive into a book set in Canada in July. Jump into a fantasy or science fiction book in August, then read a mystery book in September. Start the October spooky season right with a horror/ghost book. Read a book by an Indigenous author in November, then finally cap off the year by reading an award-winning book in December.

In other Library news, the SDG Library now offers patrons free, unlimited access to cloudLibrary’s NewsStand, the world’s largest digital magazine and newspaper catalogue. With 7,000 titles in over 60 languages, you’ll never run out of things to read. Popular magazine titles include Country Living, the New Yorker, Taste of Home, Cosmopolitan, Hello!, Reader’s Digest, Elle, and more!

Visit our social media or website to find out more information and stay up to date on our upcoming events and launches. To sign up for a library card, register online at sdglibrary.ca or visit your local branch.

Here’s to another year of reading, learning, creating and exploring!