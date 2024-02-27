Total Solar Eclipse Presentation At Cornwall Public Library On March 4

Provided by Cornwall Public Library

Cornwall Public Library is pleased to present a complimentary talk on the upcoming solar eclipse, given by Elaine Fortin, a native of Glen Walter, Ontario, and a Solar System Ambassador (SSA). The SSA program is a network of volunteers. Fortin is a Trustee of the Adirondack Sky Center and Observatory, Tupper Lake, NY. The program is offered at the Cornwall Library on Monday, March 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Uncover the significance of the eclipse and how to adequately prepare for it. The forthcoming total solar eclipse in Cornwall on April 8, 2024, will be a truly extraordinary occurrence that will not repeat in this region within our lifetimes. This event presents a unique and exceptional opportunity. Ready yourself for a remarkable experience as you witness the breathtaking celestial phenomenon of the moon obscuring the sun, resulting in a temporary cosmic blackout. The moment of totality will commence at 03:24 p.m. on April 8, lasting for 2 minutes and 12.8 seconds over Cornwall.

The first fifty attendees will receive one voucher for a complementary pair of eclipse glasses to be exchanged later.

Seats are limited for this program. Would-be participants must register on the Library’s Upcoming Events page at: www.library.cornwall.on.ca/events/upcoming to sign up.