New collective agreement for city municipal works employees

CORNWALL, ON – March 20, 2024 – The City of Cornwall and members of Local 234 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) have formally agreed to a new collective agreement for 113 municipal works employees.

Union members voted to accept the agreement on March 1. City councillors unanimously approved the deal at their meeting of March 19.

The agreement includes wage increases of 7% over three years, improvements to working conditions, and other benefits. Each employee will also receive a retroactive payment of $5800.

Ratification of the agreement averts strike action, meaning park openings and other spring beautification activities will proceed without interruption.

Quotes:

“City Council gave our administration a clear mandate to work towards a fair deal that respected both our front-line staff and taxpayers alike. This deal represents a positive step in reestablishing a constructive relationship with our employees. I look forward to continuing this new era of cooperation as we look to move forward in partnership together.” – Justin Towndale, Mayor

“Negotiating a collective agreement that works for all sides is rarely easy. In this case, we had constructive partners on the other side of the table, and that ultimately got a deal that’s a win-win when it comes to fairness, respect for our employees, and responsibility to ratepayers.” – Matthew Stephenson, Fire Services Chief and Interim General Manager, Corporate Services, City of Cornwall

“Our members work hard – day in, day out – to provide quality services that the people of Cornwall value and depend upon. We are pleased to put this latest round of negotiations behind us with a good deal for everyone and without needing to resort to job action. Onward.” – Bryan Delage, President, CUPE Local 234