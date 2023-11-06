New location for Diversity Cornwall

November 6, 2023 — Changed at 15 h 52 min on November 3, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Paula Labonté —Seaway News
Comment count:
New location for Diversity Cornwall

Diversity Cornwall opened their new location at 167 Pitt Street with an open house on Wednesday, November 1. The bright and open downtown space can now accommodate events and programs and for the ﬁrst time will have staﬀed drop in hours. When asked what President Liz Raganold was most excited for she answered, ‘charitable status!’. Along with the new space that will allow the organization to help more people they can also now provide donors with tax receipts hopefully encouraging more involvement and investment in the organization. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 12:00pm-4:00pm and Tuesdays 6:00pm-8:00pm you can follow the rainbows into this welcoming space.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall SDG International Afro and Diversity Festival Launch
Local News

Cornwall SDG International Afro and Diversity Festival Launch

On Saturday, August 19, 2023 the Cornwall SDG International Afro and Diversity Festival held a vibrant launch ceremony to a large group…

Cornwall SDG International Afro and Diversity Festival Launch
Local News

Cornwall SDG International Afro and Diversity Festival Launch

African Colors Teninbia Corp is happy to announce the Cornwall SDG International Afro and Diversity Festival coming in the Summer of…

Chalk the Walk Event in Cornwall Stands Against Gender-based Violence
Local News

Chalk the Walk Event in Cornwall Stands Against Gender-based Violence

In a vibrant display of unity and solidarity, the Chalk the Walk initiative returned to Cornwall, Ontario,…