New location for Diversity Cornwall

Diversity Cornwall opened their new location at 167 Pitt Street with an open house on Wednesday, November 1. The bright and open downtown space can now accommodate events and programs and for the ﬁrst time will have staﬀed drop in hours. When asked what President Liz Raganold was most excited for she answered, ‘charitable status!’. Along with the new space that will allow the organization to help more people they can also now provide donors with tax receipts hopefully encouraging more involvement and investment in the organization. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 12:00pm-4:00pm and Tuesdays 6:00pm-8:00pm you can follow the rainbows into this welcoming space.