Police Blotter

CARELESS USE OF FIREARM

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Nov. 16, 2023, and charged with the following:

Careless use of firearm

Careless storage of firearm

Careless storage of ammunition

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Pointing a firearm

Forcible confinement

Uttering threats

Using firearm in commission of an offence

Possession of prohibited weapon with ammunition

It is alleged that on Nov. 16, 2023, police responded to an active weapon call on the 200 block of Belmont Street. It is alleged that on Nov. 16, 2023, the man pointed a firearm at his girlfriend, threatened to cause harm to her, and did not allow her to leave the residence. It is also alleged the man carelessly discharged the firearm which led to police being contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was in possession of a firearm, ammunition and other prohibited weapons. The man taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Skyler Thauvette, 21, of Cornwall, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2023, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged that on Oct. 6, 2023, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in her residence except for medical reasons or to be in the presence of specific individuals. It is also alleged that on Nov. 2, 2023, the woman left her home and did not return. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Nov. 16, 2023, the woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, POSSESSION OF FIREARM

Cornwall, ON – Amanda Flaro-Fox, 36, of Cornwall, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2023 and charged with the following:

Two counts of fail to comply with probation order

Failure to comply with release order

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose

Carry concealed prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

It is also alleged that the woman was bound by two probation orders with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not possess any weapons. It is also alleged that she was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not possess any weapons. It is alleged on Nov. 16, 2023, the woman attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying for it. She was taken into custody by the Loss Prevention officer. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. While being taken into custody by a police officer, it is alleged that she resisted arrest and threw an object at the officer. While in custody, police located a firearm. She was charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

