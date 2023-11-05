Police Blotter

FAILING TO LEAVE PREMISES, RESIST ARREST

Cornwall, ON – Kaitlyn Brammall, 20, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 1st, 2023, and charged with intent to resist arrest. It is alleged that on November 1st, 2023, the woman caused a disturbance in a public place. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Police located the woman, and while being taken into custody, it is alleged the resisted arrest. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 14th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Christopher Dugay, 42, of Cornwall was arrested on November 1st, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on August 10th, 2023, the man was bound by two release orders. The first order had the relevant condition to remain in his residence at all times unless with his surety. The second order had the relevant condition to remain in his residence at all times unless with his surety. It is alleged that on this date, the man was outside of his residence without his surety. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On November 1st, 2023, the man was taken into custody by the Ontario Provincial Police and turned over to members of CPS. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – Dylan Gifford, 28, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 2nd, 2023, and charged with assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged that on August 19th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition of keeping the peace and being of good behaviour. It is also alleged that on November 2nd, 2023, the man refused to leave a local establishment. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. While being taken into custody, it is alleged the man assaulted a police officer. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, MISCHIEF, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old man of Cornwall, was arrested on November 2nd, 2023, and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5000, and uttering threats. It is alleged that on November 2nd, 2023, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend using and object, damaged her property, and threatened to return to damage more property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, MISCHIEF, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on November 2nd, 2023, and charged with assault, mischief under $5000, and uttering threats. It is alleged that on November 2nd, 2023, the man punched is girlfriend, threatened to cause harm to her, and damaged her property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – Christopher Ferreira, 37, of Cornwall, and Kayla Lauzon, 32, of Cornwall, were arrested on November 2nd, 2023, and charged with harassment. It is alleged that on March 22nd, 2023, they engaged in conduct that caused another individual known to them to fear for his safety, by repeatedly following him. Police were contacted and investigation ensued. On November 2nd, 2023, they both attended police headquarters to address the matter. They were taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on December 5th, 2023.

DISTURBANCE, FAIL TO COMPLY, POSSESSION

Cornwall, ON – Jonathan Cairns, 42, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 2nd, 2023, and charged with causing a disturbance, two counts of failing to comply with probation, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and one count of possession of a scheduled substance. It is alleged that on November 2nd 2023, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behavior, and to notify the court of any change of address. It is also alleged that on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behavior, and to notify the court or probation office of any change of address.

WARRANT, THREATS, MISCHIEF, FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT AND OBSTRUCT PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – Christopher Riviere, 38, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 2nd, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with uttering threats, assault peace officer, obstruct peace officer, and failing to comply with probation. It is alleged that on October 4th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Furthermore, it is alleged that on November 2nd, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behavior. It is alleged that on November 2nd, 2023, the man was causing damage to the property he was residing at. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man threatened to cause harm to a police officer, which lead to him being taken into custody. While being taken into custody, the man resisted arrest and attempted to head butt the arresting officer. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

