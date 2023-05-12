Remembering Sergeant Eric Mueller

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) mourns the loss of yet another member of its family on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Sergeant Eric Mueller, of the Russell County OPP Detachment, was shot while responding to a disturbance call at a home. Three officers, who arrived at the scene, suffered gunshot wounds. Sergeant Eric Mueller was transported to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

In 2002, Sergeant Eric Mueller joined the Ontario Provincial Police as a special constable with the Offender Transport Program in the Ottawa Unit. On January 3, 2006, he was hired as a recruit and began his impressive career as a uniform member in Grenville (Prescott). He also worked at the Leeds County Detachment and was promoted to Sergeant in July 2018. During his career, Sergeant Mueller took on the position of coach officer and detachment liaison officer for the Auxiliary Unit.

In 2015, Sergeant Mueller was the recipient of the Commissioner’s Citation for Lifesaving. A testament to his bravery, he was recognized for working with others to physically lift a burning vehicle to remove an injured suspect.

Sergeant Mueller was a dedicated member of the OPP family, whose contributions to the organization and the communities he served did not go unnoticed. He was described by his colleagues as a strong team player who could be counted on whenever necessary. He led by example and always represented the core values of the OPP through his actions, words and sense of duty.

Sergeant Mueller’s devotion and courage will never be forgotten.

The OPP grieves alongside Sergeant Eric Mueller’s family, who we will work closely with to ensure their wishes are respected and to support them in any way we can.

Condolences for Sergeant Eric Mueller can be sent to OPPCorporateCommunications@opp.ca.

At our discretion, we may choose to publish them below.