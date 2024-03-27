Rotary Pancake Breakfast benefiting Centre 105 is a Sweet Success

March 27, 2024
Dean Stanley (President of the Rotary Club of Cornwall), Taylor Seguin (Executive Director of Centre 105), and Rotarian (kitchen volunteer) Therese Guay. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall, Ontario – On March 23rd, the Rotary Club of Cornwall held its 53rd annual Pancake Breakfast. The event took place at the St John’s Presbyterian Church, with proceeds going to Centre 105. Despite a heavy snowfall, the event attracted a large turnout from the community.

Dean Stanley, President of the Rotary Club of Cornwall, expressed his satisfaction with the day’s success. “We’re pleased about today. We weren’t expecting the weather, but we had a great turnout. The support by the community for Centre 105 is great,” he said.

Taylor Seguin, Executive Director of Centre 105, expressed gratitude for the Rotary Club’s ongoing support. “We’re so grateful to the Rotary Club. They have been supporting Centre 105 for years. This event is awesome. It’s more than just the pancakes; it brings people together, and I feel a sense of community here today,” he remarked.

