Save The River Welcomes New Board and Staff Members

Save The River (STR), the 45-year-old environmental watchdog for the St. Lawrence River, recently welcomed a new board member and a new staff member.

Save The River welcomed Norma Zimmer to the board of directors.

Norma arrived in Clayton in 1961, leaving behind friends, family, and career from the Southern Tier. It has been an exciting and challenging journey. She is looking forward to being a part of the STR team. Norma was employed for 23 years at Frink America and in 2000 when they closed she was part of the transition team for Henderson Mfg. She now enjoys working at the Antique Boat Museum, another great asset to our community. Her experience and dedication to the community will be helpful as we all work together to fulfill STRs Mission.

STR also welcomed a new Education Coordinator, Daniel Bellinger.

Daniel spent his childhood in Hawaii, Florida, and Texas before beginning to settle down in upstate New York. He started falling in love with the North Country while pursuing degrees in Environmental Science & Policy, Environmental Engineering, and Political Science at Clarkson University, and delving deep into the Adirondack-to-Algonquin Corridor. Over the next several years, he worked with the Student Conservation Association in Alaska, the

Excelsior Conservation Corps across NYS, and the North Country Children’s Museum as their Science Educator in Potsdam, before joining Save the River in late 2023. In his free time, Daniel enjoys volunteering with the St. Lawrence Land Trust, gardening with his family at their home in Gouverneur, experimenting with random personal projects, and going on imaginary dice-fueled adventures with friends and family.

Save The River, a member-based, nonprofit environmental organization, has been the “voice for the St. Lawrence River” in the U.S. and Canada since 1978. Save The River’s mission has always been to restore, preserve and protect the ecological integrity of the Upper St. Lawrence River through advocacy, education, research, and stewardship. In 2004, Save The River was designated the Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper and became a member of the international Waterkeeper Alliance with the goal of a swimmable, fishable, drinkable River.

More information can be found at the Save The River website by visiting www.savetheriver.org.