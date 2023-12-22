Seasons Greetings from South Glengarry!

The holiday season is a time to come together, reflect on the year gone by and embrace the spirit of giving and goodwill.

The community of South Glengarry certainly embraced the spirit of giving throughout the month of December with the Great Glengarry Food Drive. This has become an annual event and friendly competition between the Townships of North and South Glengarry, along with Char-Lan and Glengarry District High Schools and the Char-Lan Rebels and Alexandria Glens hockey teams. Non-perishable items and monetary donations were collected for the Saint-Vincent de Paul Society Food Bank . The final number of donations received will be announced soon. Way to go Glengarry – it is heartwarming to witness the kindness and generosity of our community.

Wondering how you’ll keep the kids busy throughout the holiday break? The Township will be offering a number of holiday skating events throughout the break, including public skates and family stick & pucks (both 12 and under as well as 13 and over events). You can view the holiday skating schedule on our website at www.southglengarry.com.

There will be some Township closures and service disruptions throughout the holidays, including:

· The Township Main Office will close Friday, December 22nd at 12:00 pm and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2nd at 8:30 am.

· Garbage and recycling collection will be deferred by one day the week of December 25th.

· Residents will be permitted to put out one or 2 extra garbage bags (in addition to the 2 bag limit) the week of December 25th to accommodate additional holiday waste.

· The Beaver Brook landfill will be closed on Saturday, December 23rd.

· All regular skating programs are cancelled on the following dates: December 24th, December 26th, December 29th (4:00 pm session) and December 31st.

On behalf of Council and the staff of the Township of South Glengarry, we wish you a Merry Christmas and joyous holiday season. May the coming year bring good health and happiness to you and your loved ones.