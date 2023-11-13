Sophomore Edition of Wintertide Magazine Arrives in Cornwall

Cornwall Ontario – A new fall tradition that everyone can get behind is back for another year, as the popular Cornwall Living: Wintertide magazine is on local info stands with its second edition.

The 2023 edition is the biggest yet offering 84 pages of interesting articles, shopping suggestions, an 8-page holiday recipe cookbook from Baxtrom’s Independent Grocer and a songbook with words to classic carols.

“Wow, another successful magazine!” says Rick Shaver, Publisher of the Cornwall Seaway News. “The stories of our region throughout the magazine will once again give readers new insights into what we are made of.”

The magazine features articles on the local arts and sports scene, as well as dining suggestions and tips for hiking and other cold-weather activities. The magazine is well supported by local merchants and encourage people to shop local in Cornwall and the Counties.

“We are happy to showcase the wonderful things that we have right here in our community,” adds Mr. Shaver. “Our sales team made sure to see everyone they could, production outdid themselves and the new line up of stories produced by Cornwall Tourism was a recipe for success”.

Get your Copy!

Cornwall Living: Wintertide will be delivered to selected homes in Cornwall and SDG. It will also be available throughout the area at the Seaway News office in the Cornwall Business Park, City of Cornwall facilities and Cornwall Living magazine racks. Baxtrom’s YIG will also be distributing at their checkouts, and you can also pick up a copy at the dozens of local businesses that supported the magazine with advertising. It is also available at the Tourism racks at the Civic Complex and Benson Centre.

Cornwall Living: Wintertide is a companion to the popular Cornwall Living magazine, which is published each spring. Content was sourced from local writers and photographers and put together in a modern professional layout by Seaway News designer Colleen Parette. Last year’s edition was entered into the Ontario Community Newspaper Association Best of Newspaper Competition where it won second in its category.

