PAULA LABONTE

Local residents, Jennifer and Trevor Laundrie are spreading Grinchmas cheer- I mean Christmas cheer while collecting donations for Beyond 21. The dynamic duo dressed as Cindy Lou and the Grinch have been busy visiting local business posing for photos and making surprise appearances in their way of paying it forward. “Pictures with Santa can be expensive, everyone is feeling it right now, we just want to make people smile.” said Jennifer. Smiling may not be the Grinch’s strong suit but together with Cindy Lou they sure are creating many of them as well as raising money for a local charity. You can find them spreading joy on Saturday December 16, 23 at Cornwall Square from 1:00pm-4:00pm, they are available for private events for a $50 fee that will be donated entirely to Beyond 21. Follow them on Facebook to find out more, The Grinch Comes to Cornwall.