Spring is here: 5 mistakes to avoid when cleaning your windows and mirrors

Clean mirrors, windows and glass furniture add instant sparkle to your decor. In your haste to get the shine, you may make mistakes that cause you to double your efforts. Avoid these five habits to get the best results the first time.

1. Cleaning when the weather or lighting is bad, like freezing rain or glaring sun

2. Neglecting to dust surrounding spa­ces, like mirror frames, before cleaning

3. Using a poor-quality cleaning solution

4. Drying surfaces with a non-absorbent, dirty or lint-covered cloth

5. Forgetting to wipe the squeegee after each pass

Purchase the best cleaning products and accessories at your local stores. You could also try hiring a cleaning pro for dazzling results.