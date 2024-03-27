The Bunny is in the house, New Team Members, and Happy Easter to all

Did you know that the Easter Bunny will make its final personal appearance this Saturday March 30th, 2024, from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Centre Court and may decide to stroll the mall as well.

Just a reminder that as in past years, Cornwall Square will be closed on both GOOD FRIDAY, March 29th, and EASTER SUNDAY March 31st.

Did you know that there are more changes on the way at Cornwall Square. Next week we will bid farewell to the Predire Paris store on the upper level between Charm and GNC. After some 18 months at Cornwall Square to test their concept, the retail concept ownership is facing internal difficulties that regrettably have led them to closing their store.

Also, next week, the SunTan R V & Marine winter tenancy will come to an end as they return to their base in South Lancaster at Mac’s Marina adjacent to the Perch & Paddle Restaurant for the Spring, Summer and Fall serving their boating and camping clients.

Did you know that the Perch and Paddle pub is a gem. The fish and chips are to die for, Yummy! Is the operative word. Shawn Montroy and his team bend over backwards to ensure that you have a great experience. Also don’t forget to try the Mozzarella Log, a divine appetizer that could become a meal in itself. It is worth the 25-minute drive going east along the river or slightly less on the 401 east to the Lancaster exit then go south and follow the river until you see the Perch & Paddle pub on your left next to the SunTan RV & Marine building.

Did you know that the response to Cornwall Square’s search for new personnel to join our team as Admin. Assistant to the Property Manager as well as for our afternoon shift maintenance/janitorial person, has been overwhelming. Last week we completed our candidate interviews in our search for a new Administrative Assistant to the Property Manager, i.e. yours truly, and I can report that we have hired Kathy Baldwin for the position. Kathy started on Monday March 25th and will have been in her new role for 2 days when you read this article. We at Cornwall Square are extremely happy to welcome her to our mall management team and to the overall WBG family. This week, the Cornwall Square maintenance team welcomed its latest member, Kevin Creighton on the split daytime and afternoon shifts. It is always a challenge for new Cornwall Square team members to not only learn their new roles but also to learn the geography of the property and building. Kevin joins Supervisor Duncan, maintenance persons Adam, Bob, Ray, and Food Hall attendants Marianne and Doris. As a group, our mission is to provide you with the best possible experience every time you come to Cornwall Square.

THE CORNWALL SQUARE TEAM AND THE WBG TEAM WISH YOU A HAPPY EASTER!