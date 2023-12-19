Winchester Chapter 310 of the Eastern Star Makes an Impact – Twice! 

WDMH

The Winchester Chapter 310 Order of the Eastern Star has been supporting local charities and causes since 1961. And as this local chapter closes, its committed volunteers continue to make a positive impact in our community.

Recently, members presented two donations to the WDMH Foundation – $2,950 for the new Dundas Manor campaign and $700 for the WDMH Cancer Care Fund.

“We are grateful for all the support that the local Eastern Star chapter has provided over many, many years,” says Manager of Major and Planned Giving Erin Kapcala. “These final donations are very meaningful. The donation to the Dundas Manor campaign will help us build a brand-new, larger home – adding more space, privacy and comfort and we will welcome 30 more residents. And the donation to the WDMH Cancer Care Fund will help to support cancer patients with treatment close to home. Thank you!”

For more details about the WDMH Foundation, please visit www.wdmhfounda􀆟on.ca. For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.

Cutline: Presenting the WDMH cheque to WDMH Foundation staff member Kirstie Brewer (at right) is Ida McElheran. Also at the presentation are (front row, l-r): Marian McMillan, Blain McElheran, Heather Arksey and Ann Langabeer and (second row, l-r): John McMillan, John Arksey, Lana Larsen and Ray Larsen.