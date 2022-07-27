The Waiting is Over!

The Welcome signs are hung, the huge tents are up, the infield grass is cut, the fresh paint is dry and the Glengarry Highland Games is ready to welcome everyone Friday morning, July 29th to the long awaited 73rd edition of one of the Eastern Ontario’s best summer festivals.

In just a few days, the Kenyon Agricultural Fairgrounds in Maxville will be filled with pipers, drummers, heavyweights, dancers, and musicians galore. Along with these traditional favourites, the Games offers many more features to keep everyone of all ages entertained.

Scottish Fiddle Takes to the Stage

Some of the best Scottish fiddling in Canada can be found at the Games. Located in the Arena Hall, Friday events include special guest fiddlers and workshop instructors Wendy MacIssac and Mairi Rankin from the Games headliners Beolach. The Youth fiddlers Showcase featuring the MacLeod School Fiddling & the Students of David MacPhee runs from 2 to 5 pm. Then at 5:30, the Glengarry Massed Fiddlers take to the stage as they warm up for their performance on the main stage at 6:30pm. Saturday fiddle workshops are held starting at 9:30 in the Arena Hall and in the afternoon enjoy the best in Scottish fiddling with a lineup of the Glengarry’s amazing fiddle talent joined by their guests from Cape Breton. If you like the fiddle, make sure you don’t miss this concert.

Friday Features For Everyone

Also on Friday, the colourful 78th Fraser Highlanders will be demonstrating their 18th century musket drill. Join them in Circle One at 12:50 and 3:50 pm. Follow the parades led by the Quigley Highlanders and the South Glengarry Pipe Band that bring the Highlanders from the Arena to the performance area.

For old car buffs, be sure to visit the British Car display that can be found on the east mound on Friday. Over 50 classic cars will be on display with their owners who will be glad to tell you all about their treasured vehicles.

The Harp Workshop on Friday at 11:00 am in the Metcalfe Centre invites interested harpists to join a workshop led by Rachel Clemente from New England who graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow with a degree in Traditional Scottish music. She was also the US National Scottish Harp Champion in 2016. Bring your harp and play, or simply come and watch and listen to some beautiful music.

The Clans Are Gathering

Visit the Clan Buildings both Friday and Saturday in the northwest part of the fairgrounds to experience the exhibits and chat with representatives of over thirty clans. Many special features are planned including the MacLennan Clan gathering with special guest Chief’s Commissioner for Canada Melanie McLennan and Clan Genealogist Bruce McLennan. Gaelic teacher Sìne McKenna will conduct a beginner’s lesson in Scottish Gaelic, for all ages – especially the young and young at heart! See the Games website for a full schedule.

At noon on Saturday, just before the opening ceremonies, the clans will take part in the Clan Parade on the main infield in front of the gathered crowds putting on an impressive display of tartan, kilts, banners, and flags. All are welcome to join the gathered clans and take part in the Clan Parade by presenting themselves to the Clan Buildings at 11:30 AM.

More Things to Do on Saturday

Whisky tasting always a popular attraction at the Games will have two tastings on Saturday at 2 pm and 4 pm. If you haven’t already signed up for one of Saturday’s sessions, there is still time or registration can even be done on the day of the Games. Single malt connoisseur Barry MacDonald will conduct the tasting of six whiskies from Scotland’s Traditional regions.

5k in a Kilt

If you are the athletic type, there’s the Up the Glens Kilt Run on Saturday afternoon which starts in the Tent and goes 5km through the corn fields around the grounds and ending up in the Tent for a victory lap. Join the other runners already registered. Remember all runners must wear a kilt. Register online at glengarryhighlandgames.com.

Lots for the Younger Set

For the younger set, there is so much to do. Junior Heavyweights start Saturday morning and offer youngsters a chance to try out the same events as the Pros in a miniature version. Register is now closed for this event with over 150 registrants. Be part of the track and field events taking place Saturday afternoon starting at noon. Online registration closes at noon this Thursday. Also on Saturday, a new feature has been added where children will have the opportunity to be introduced to the ancient art of Highland Broadsword! Foam swords and fencing masks will be provided. Online registration closes Thursday at noon.

The Wee Bairns area east of the Metcalfe Centre is a special place for the little ones to be entertained with traditional Scottish music, crafts and stories. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children. The Wee Bairns tent is open Friday and Saturday. Come and enjoy the Petting Zoo, Puppet Show and more.

And What About Shopping

If shopping is more your style, then you will be able to get your fill at the Games. From all things Scottish to fine jewelry to woolens to broadswords, there is something to suit every shopper. Don’t forget to stop at the Games souvenir booth and get your Games gear to start off your visit to the Games. When you’ve worked up an appetite, there will be no shortage of places to find food at the Games with everything from BBQ to shawarma to poutine of every kind plus vendors selling all kinds of treats for your sweet tooth.

Welcome Back

Of course, you will want to be present at noon on Saturday as the Games officially announces that it is back. Guests of Honour Jim and Jean Campbell, past presidents of the Games and both participants in the first Games will be pleased to welcome everyone back. Following the ceremony, the massed bands and highland dancers will give everyone a taste of what to expect at the closing massed pipe bands later in the day.

The Games has the welcome mat out for you and wants everyone to have a fantastic time celebrating being back together and our Scottish heritage, but we want everyone to stay safe as well.

Celebrate But Stay Safe

With covid still very much a part of our lives, we remind you to wear a mask where there are large crowds and/or congested areas both indoors and out. For added convenience, there will be disinfectant stations on the grounds as well. Many of the Games events take place outdoors with lots of open areas to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Games. As much as we’d love to have you at the Games, if you are feeling unwell, please stay home. Remember precaution is always the best idea.

We also remind you to travel safely getting to and from the Games. The OPP will be conducting safety stops and please have a designated driver to make sure everyone gets home safely.

For those who can’t make it to the Games but would like to keep in touch with what’s happening, CFRA radio from Ottawa will be broadcasting live from the Games on Friday. On Friday and Saturday, Corus Cornwall will be bringing updates to listeners on Boom 101.9 and Variety 104.5. As well, check out the Games Facebook page and Instagram for photos and stories on all the happenings.

After such a long time away, it’s hard to realize that the Games will really happen this year, but it’s here and we’re more than ready to greet you for much anticipated edition of the Glengarry Highland Games.

Ceud mile failte. See you at the Games! Plan your visit at glengarryhighlandgames.com.