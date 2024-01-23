Transition+ to Spring gets boost

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site

Today’s donation falls under the community service thrust of our strategy. Generally, this includes organizations that carry out charitable activities for the benefit of the whole community.

Transition Cornwall

$250.00

Transition Cornwall+ is a community group created to help build resilience and sustainability in Cornwall and the surrounding rural area (the + in our name,) in preparation for the combined challenges of peak oil, climate change, and global economic instability. For our communities to withstand the challenges of uncertain times, we need to inspire and support positive local responses at every level – individuals and groups, business and government.

Transition into Spring returns March 16, 2024 to the Benson Centre!

TC+ group members cordially invite the community to “Transition Into Spring”. This event is designed to inspire connection and sustainable living in Cornwall and SDG.

“Transition Into Spring” will offer new ways for attendees to live more sustainably in their day-to-day lives, especially as we move into spring and summer months. We really want you to leave singing the words “swap, share, repair, reuse, plant, conserve, restore… and compost”. Making sustainable choices is great for the planet but it’s also great for community! So we promise this event will include many of the fan favourites including the seed swap tables, children’s activities, ask a gardener tables, and free gardening workshops from Seedy Cornwall event.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.