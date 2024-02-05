Tribe Hires New Assistant Executive Director

AKWESASNE — (Tsiothohrkó:wa/January 30, 2024) The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT) is proud to announce the hiring of James Lazore as Assistant Executive Director effective January 29, 2024.

The Assistant Executive Director is responsible to help lead operations, provide oversight and ensure sound fiscal management within Tribal Government. The Assistant Executive Director provides leadership to several direct-report Division Directors and supports the strategic self-governance goals and objectives of the Executive Director’s Office.

Born and raised in Tsi:snaihne, Akwesasne, James is the son of Ron and Pauline Lazore. James and his wife Elaine are proud parents to daughters Allison and Reannon. After earning his MBA from Clarkson University in 2005, James embarked on a career in Economic Development. He spent nearly a decade as General Manager of the Eskan Company in the Cree community of Mistissini, QC before returning home in 2017.

Joining the Tribe initially as Grants & Contract Manager, James transitioned to Director of Economic Development in 2018. In this role, he championed Akwesasne’s interests to regional Boards and Committees including collaborating with Chambers of Commerce to showcase the community’s diverse offerings. James continues to share his time for Iohahi:io, the Akwesasne Education & Training Institute, as an instructor within the Marketing Essentials and Performance Management class and as a coach for youth volleyball.

James took a moment to acknowledge the significant contributions of his predecessor Gloria Herne, who passed away in August of 2023, “Gloria was a community leader whose passion and dedication to the Tribe was inspiring. Not only was she a respected colleague but also a dear friend and her impact will be remembered. The Tribe plays a pivotal role in our community and our staff works hard to bring the Tribe’s vision to life. We are charting a course that reflects the evolving needs of the Tribe and I’m eager to support that work in this new capacity.”