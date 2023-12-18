United Way Centraide SDG 11th Annual Holiday Gala Raised $90,000

UNITED WAY

CORNWALL, ON United Way Centraide SDG (UWC SDG) is thrilled to announce that its 11th Annual Holiday Gala, presented by ZipGrow Inc. and hosted by Boom 101.9’s and Fresh Radio 104.5’s Dan Allaire and Victoria Arsenault, raised $90,000 (net) for our local communities, breaking records as the organization’s highest fundraising event total to date.

The Holiday Gala, chaired by Karen and Ray Brunet who have been volunteering their time for over a decade, took place at the Cornwall Civic Complex with over 200 guests enjoying wine, gourmet food prepared by Tauro, and live music from The Chesterfields.

It also included its fourth annual online auction with over 50 items donated from local businesses along with an in-person silent and live auction, together raising over $40,000.

“We’re blown away. This wasn’t a year where we thought it would be possible to break records, but our community continues to show up when needed,” said Juliette Labossière, Executive Director of UWC SDG. “The demand for community support services continues to rise with the cost of living putting more and more of us into financial uncertainty. The money raised will go a long way in helping us lead and invest in programs addressing poverty, homelessness, hunger and mental health. On behalf of our team, thank you for working with us build stronger, more resilient, and caring communities.”

UWC SDG also thanks Midnight Confetti for transforming the Civic Complex Salons into a beautiful starry night and Pommier Jewellers for raffling 12 gorgeous zodiac constellation necklaces, a watch, and a custom-made diamond necklace valued over $5000 to bring some extra sparkle to the night.

This event would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the volunteer wine committee who supported the United Way team every step of the way, over 20 sponsors that financially supported the event, and all of the businesses that donated items for the most successful aucion to date.

