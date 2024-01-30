United Way and Pommier Jewellers Unite

The United Way Centraide SDG (UWC SDG) is thrilled to share that the 2023 Pommier Jewellers Christmas Angel fundraiser raised $5000 for our local United Way with nearly 700 purchased over the holiday season.

This year 2 angels were available for purchase for $20 plus tax with all proceeds going directly to help here in our community. When the campaign began 22 years ago the first angel that was made was a polar bear to celebrate the year Pommier Jewellers began selling the iconic polar bear diamond and in honor of growth and change, the polar bear ornament was reissued stronger than ever. The second angel available was to honour the queen and her legacy with an angel passing on the crown to the new King.

Pommier Jewellers has been designing and selling angel ornaments for 22 years in support of UWC SDG, raising more than $100,000 to date. Each year includes a new design with a key message inspired by our beautiful community.

“You made that happen, because of you we can help those dealing with homelessness.” said Juliette Labossière, Executive Director of the United Way Centraide SDG in a passionate update at Pommiers. “Thank you André, your team, and everyone who purchased angels. The money raised each year makes a direct impact right here in our community.”

United Way/Centraide Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry: The United Way of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry is governed by a local Board of Directors, who, with United Way staff and volunteers help to raise funds that assist agencies throughout Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry. Their mission is to improve lives by working together with priorities focused on moving people from poverty to possibility, healthy people, strong communities and all that kids can be. For more information on United Way/Centraide SD&G, or to donate, visit www.unitedwaysdg.com. For more information on Pommier Jewellers https://www.pommierjewellers.com/