Shop, Dine and Explore at Shop the Blocks 2023

Cornwall Ontario – Downtown Cornwall’s annual Shop the Blocks event is back and bigger than ever.

On Thursday, November 9th, over 20 Downtown businesses will be joining forces and showcasing all they have to offer. Shoppers will have a chance to seek out some of the best in food, art, fashion, gifting, pampering, healthy living and much more. The event runs from 5 pm to 9 pm.

“Shop the Blocks is annual event where we say thank you to our customers for their patronage over the years and for sticking by us,” said Chris Munro, the owner of Life’s Little Pleasures. “For us small business owners, there is a special relationship that exists with our customers. Shop the Blocks is an opportunity for us to thank them for their patronage and for sticking by us and supporting local.”

Participating businesses will be joining forces and staying open late to showcase their food, products and expertise.

There will also be merchant giveaways, draws, demonstrations, samplings, other incentives and much more. Pommier Square will be alive with music to add to the ambience of the event.

Participating Businesses

Life’s Little Pleasures

The Squire Shop

Love & Lee

Beloved Apparel

Kid’s Korner

Echo Trends

Essential Kitchen

Black River Ink

DG Vintage

Pure Organic Spa

Tickle Your Fancy Gift Shop

Laser Advanced Spa

Tilly’s

The Skin Within

Floral Expressions

Gordon Jewellers

Fairy Sweet

Carrots n’ Dates

Dreamland

Pommier Jewellers

The Happy Popcorn

125 Pitt St Studios

Kastner’s

And more to come!

Mellow Brew Marketing will also be hosting a variety of makers in their Pitt Street location during the event.