United Way Centraide SDG to host 11th Annual Holiday Gala on November 25

The United Way Centraide Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (UWC SDG) is excited to announce that it’s hosting the 11th year of its signature Holiday Gala, the Wine & Gourmet Tastings, on Saturday, November 25 at the Cornwall Civic Complex. This year’s event is presented by ZipGrow Inc., an international leader in indoor vertical farming technology.

“We are thrilled to collaborate once more with the United Way in support of this remarkable cause. ZipGrow’s commitment to addressing global and local food insecurity remains steadfast, and we are confident that the United Way’s initiatives will bring about a positive change for the residents of SD&G with the assistance of our contributions.” Said Eric Lang, President of ZipGrow Inc.

This year’s Holiday Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening. It will be an opportunity to come together, dressed in your finest attire, for a night of entertainment from The Chesterfields, gourmet food, top-shelf libations and, most importantly, to raise money for our local communities.

“Our annual Holiday Gala is such a special occasion for us. It’s beautiful to watch our community come together year after year for one evening to raise money for the programs and services that our most vulnerable residents depend on.” Said Juliette Labossière, Executive Director for the United Way Centraide SDG. “With the current cost-of-living crisis impacting our communities, fundraising is more important than ever as more and more people are struggling to make ends meet and are seeking community supports.”

Last year, the fundraiser broke records for its 10th year, raising over $80,000. All money raised stays local and supports United Way Centraide SDG’s critical work in poverty reduction while also helping it invest in 13 local agencies and 16 programs that are tackling the complex issue of poverty on several fronts, including housing, food security, mental health, and education.

Tickets to the Holiday Gala are now on sale: https://www.uwholidaygala.com/

About United Way/Centraide Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry: The United Way of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry is governed by a local Board of Directors, who, with United Way staff and volunteers help to raise funds that assist agencies throughout Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry. Our mission is to improve lives by working together with priorities focused on moving people from poverty to possibility, healthy people, strong communities and all that kids can be.

For more information on United Way/Centraide SD&G, or to donate, visit unitedwaysdg.com. Together, we are possibility.