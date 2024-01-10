Viscount Alexander Class of 1969 Plan Reunion  

Jim Brownell always took the hands on approach and in this early photo he had chickens in his classroom. Pictured with Mr Brownell is LtoR - Marion Lewis, Rick Shaver, Leif Frostad, , Marybeth Evason, Nancy Harkness and Janice Chalk. 

In June 2024 the Grade 7 class of 1969 Viscount Alexander Public School will be hosting a class reunion, some 55 years after graduating.

This class was also the first class that Jim Brownell taught and was the beginning of his great career.

Over the past several months the committee has been hard at work finding their classmates and getting contact information.

“It’s been fun but challenging” says committee member Heather Atack (Stothart) along with Megan Bourassa (Clarke), Rick Shaver and Brenda (Cullen) Shaver, who together have been emailing and calling around reuniting many old friendships.

The reunion will take place June 21.22 and 23, 2024 in Cornwall. The events are being planned at The Best Western Parkway Inn, Lost Villages and Viscount School. The committee hopes that many classmates can make it.

“We had a email from one that is in Australia and hopes to attend while others from out west and down east all express interest” says Brenda, “we are excited for those who will join us. Unfortunately, several have passed away and but stories about them will not be forgotten and will most likely be told.” Brenda says. Patricia Smith, a classmate has also been actively involved helping find names.

Contact info on about a dozen members is still missing and we are hoping a family member reads this or a friend and passes on the information.

If any former student or friend still has contact with or any info on: Nancy Harkness, Hugh Hale, John MacMillian, Gary Delaney, Debbie Richardson and Roy Sparks would be appreciated. All these people were in our class in 1969 at Viscount.

Contact rshaver@seawaynews.media for updated information.

