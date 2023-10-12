WARRANT ISSUED FOR MAN INVOLVED IN STABBING INCIDENT

Cornwall, ON – A warrant has been issued for a 46-year-old man wanted in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred on October 9th, 2023.

Cornwall Police Service is investigating an incident after receiving information alleging that on October 9th, 2023, the victim was attacked by the suspect and stabbed with a screwdriver in the area of Prince Arthur Street. The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Harry PHILIPPOU, 46, of Cornwall, is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, mischief under$5000, three counts of failing to comply with a release order, and three counts of failing to comply with probation. Police have been unable to locate the man and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Investigators are releasing his image and are asking for the public’s assistance in regards to his whereabouts.

Harry Phillippou is considered armed and dangerous. If located, police are urging citizens to not approach him and call police immediately.

The accused is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to him by concealing his whereabouts may be subject to criminal charges.

WANTED:

Harry PHILLIPOU, 46, of Cornwall

CHARGES :

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with release order x3

Fail to comply with probation order x3

Mischief under $5000

The matter is still under investigation. Police are urging anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts contact D/Cst. Brian Langlois, of the Criminal Investigations Division at 613-933-5000, extension 2670, or leave a tip with Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.