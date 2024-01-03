WELCOME, MARKETING THE MALL, PLUS………….

Did you know that we start 2024 on an optimistic note as we look forward to the presence of an anchor tenant on the upper level at the west end of the mall. Urban Planet, Urban Kids and Forever 21 will add to the Cornwall Square merchandising offering to our market area customer base. Also, this time around, Urban Planet, Urban Kids and Forever 21 will occupy the entire upper level of the former Sears store.

Did you know that Cornwall Square is holding its WINTER BLOWOUT SALE from Saturday January 13th to Sunday January 21st. Come and see the savings to be had.

Did you know that “what goes up must come down”. In that spirit, the Cornwall Square Maintenance Team are in the midst of removing all of the Festive Season décor from the mall and storing it away until the 2024 Festive Season rolls around next November.

You need to know that we at Cornwall Square appreciate the patronage from our customers that made the 2023 Festive Season that much more rewarding, both for us as well as the stores that call Cornwall Square home.

Did you know that during November and December Cornwall Square had the lowest amount of snow and ice days in many years for those months. Mother Nature has been very kind to us so far, this late Fall and early Winter. Our Snow Removal contractor is always ready; however, he has been able to enjoy a brief respite as we all know that Mother Nature can turn on a dime and bury us in snow and carpet us in ice.

Did you know that Cornwall Square ownership has authorized the conversion of Landlord controlled lighting from fluorescent to LED bulbs at a substantial cost, but the move will also generate considerable savings in monthly Hydro costs.

Did you know that Cornwall Square still has a small inventory of former Food Court furniture for sale. From fixed four-seater tables with benches to individual tables and 2 chairs and also, we still have 3 stand-up bar counters with individual bar stool seating which could be ideal for back decks or cottages or in some cases for a bar in your recreation room. If you own a restaurant and are looking to refresh your seating, perhaps our former Food Court furniture could work for you, if you are interested, please give us a call at (613) 938-2118 or drop into the Mall Administration Office during office hours.

Did you know that Cornwall Square is a great venue to hold fundraising events, job fairs, car shows, radiothons, and just about any other event indoors to capture the imagination of the Cornwall, SDG, and Akwesasne area residents.

REMEMBER, SHOP CORNWALL – SHOP INDOORS – SHOP CORNWALL SQUARE