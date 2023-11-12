Annual Tribal Budget Presentation To Tribal Membership for Fiscal Year 2024

AKWESASNE – In accordance with the Tribal Procedures Act adopted by tribal referendum on Ohiarí:ha/June 1, 2013; the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is continuing to take steps to ensure that financial transparency and accountability is provided to membership. To support this effort a public meeting will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Kentenhkó:wa/November 15th to present the Draft 2024 Annual Tribal Budget to Tribal membership.

The November 15th presentation will be a hybrid meeting that will permit tribal members to attend in-person at the Ionkwakiohkwaró:ron Tribal Administration Building or virtually using Zoom.

Tribal members who want to join virtually must register before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14th by clicking on the following link: https://bit.ly/3QvnPin. The online registration process allows the Tribal Clerk’s Office to verify tribal enrollment, as the budget presentation is intended for membership only.

On the morning of Wednesday, Kentenhkó:wa/November 15th tribal members may access a summary of the Draft 2024 Annual Tribal Budget on the Tribal Member’s Portal. A copy of the budget summary can also be requested at the Ionkwakiohkwaróron Tribal Administration Building’s main reception desk.

Following the November 15th presentation, tribal members will have 15 days to provide comments and concerns, which will conclude on Thursday, November 30th. Comments can be emailed to public.comment@srmt-ns.gov, as well as can be mailed or delivered to:

Office of the Executive Director

Attn: Draft 2024 Annual Tribal Budget

Ionkwakiohkwaróron Tribal Administration Building

71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way

Akwesasne, NY 13655

Following receipt of any written comments, the Tribe may hold a second meeting on Tuesday, December 5th at 5:00 p.m. to provide responses to any comments that were submitted — prior to its acceptance by Tribal Council Resolution for the coming fiscal year.

For more information on the tribal budget process, please contact Chief Financial Officer Heather Henry or Executive Director Tsiorasa Barreiro at (518) 358-2272.