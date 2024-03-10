Dozens of Smiles!

29 days. 29 social media posts. $29 … and lots of smiles!

Thank you to everyone who joined in the fun during ‘29 Smiles in 29 Days for $29 for Dundas Manor!’

It was great way to share wonderful pictures of amazing Dundas Manor residents and raise funds for the new Dundas Manor at the same time.

Over 29 days, the Dundas Manor Facebook page was filled with stories about the residents and what makes them smile. Donors were encouraged to donate $29 – one dollar for each smile. And they did – raising $460 for the campaign to date. And we hope there are more people out there smiling and still planning to give at https://bit.ly/29Smiles! 😊

“Every day at Dundas Manor, our goal is to bring happiness and joy to the residents,” explains Susan Poirier. “Their smiles make every day special!”

In addition to their donations, donors shared their own thoughts on the Facebook page, saying hi to their loved ones and commenting on the beautiful smiles. One donor, whose grandmother was featured, gave $3 noting she would give “anything for the people helping to take care of my amazing grandmother”. She also shared the story on her own Facebook page noting her grandmother has always lived her life with a smile.

“We are so grateful to everyone who joined in and we hope we brought a smile to many faces,” sums up WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman.

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. Thank you for your support!