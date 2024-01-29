Join MCA & RRCA for World Wetlands Day February 3

January 29, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 17 min on January 25, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
Raison River Conservation Authority
Comment count:
Join MCA & RRCA for World Wetlands Day February 3

You are invited to join the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne’s (MCA) Environment Program and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) for a World Wetlands Day public event on February 3 at 10 a.m. at the Cooper Marsh Visitors Centre in South Glengarry.

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm (words of welcome and photo opportunity at 10:00 am)

Location: Cooper Marsh Visitors Centre, 20020 County Road 2, South Glengarry, ON

Details: MCA’s Environment Program and the RRCA have partnered to host a World Wetlands Day celebration on Saturday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area in South Glengarry. Visitors dropping in during the free public event will learn about the ecological and hydrological importance of wetlands, venture out on guided snowshoe walks around the Marsh, enjoy hot beverages and refreshments by a campfire, and take in interactive and educational displays by local environmental organizations.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Here are the highlights from the South Dundas Council
Regional News

Here are the highlights from the South Dundas Council

2024 Budget Deliberations The Draft 2024 Budget was presented to Council at a Special Meetings held on January 15th and 16th. The…

St. Lawrence College and SpacesShared partnership creates new affordable housing options for students 
Regional News

St. Lawrence College and SpacesShared partnership creates new affordable housing options for students 

St. Lawrence College (SLC) has partnered with SpacesShared, an online platform and team that pairs students…