Join MCA & RRCA for World Wetlands Day February 3

You are invited to join the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne’s (MCA) Environment Program and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) for a World Wetlands Day public event on February 3 at 10 a.m. at the Cooper Marsh Visitors Centre in South Glengarry.

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm (words of welcome and photo opportunity at 10:00 am)

Location: Cooper Marsh Visitors Centre, 20020 County Road 2, South Glengarry, ON

Details: MCA’s Environment Program and the RRCA have partnered to host a World Wetlands Day celebration on Saturday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area in South Glengarry. Visitors dropping in during the free public event will learn about the ecological and hydrological importance of wetlands, venture out on guided snowshoe walks around the Marsh, enjoy hot beverages and refreshments by a campfire, and take in interactive and educational displays by local environmental organizations.