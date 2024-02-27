Sunny Days at Summerstown Trails

Friends of the Summerstown Trails
It was a fantastic sunny winter day at Summerstown trials for Family Day weekend. More than 300 people attended. Including MPP Nolan Quinn, on the ATV that the Trillium grant helped purchase. Along side Nolan was SDG warden, Jamie MacDonald and FOTST President Vic Leroux. There was 107 rentals of snowshoes, fat bikes, but mostly skis and of course many people who had their own equipment to enjoy the trails. All in all 20 doz. hot dogs were had-proving that you can’t get much more more French Canadian than a hot dog cooked on the BBQ in the snow- they were only missing the maple sap!

