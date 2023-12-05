The Ontario Council Knights of Columbus 755 in Cornwall on Saturday November 25th celebrated its 120th Anniversary over the weekend in its Hall on Amelia Street.

The celebrations on Saturday began with a mass at ST. Peters Church in Cornwall and was followed by a cocktail hour, dinner and dance to the sounds of Plan “B” an eight piece orchestra from Cornwall.

Our guest speaker was no other than State Deputy Bruce Poulin of the Ontario State Board representing all the Knights of Columbus councils in Ontario. In his message he was quoted as saying

> Since November 29, 1903, your Council has been a source of security, growth and Christian witness for hundreds of men and their families who have belonged to it and served with it. Its members have been committed to the long haul in the hopes that the next generation would benefit from the stewardship of its preceding one. Through all these years, your Council has also been a source of strength for your parish and their mission thereby making the City of Cornwall a better place for Catholic families to live more freely.

Roland Besner the Grand Knight of the local Council was so pleased to have the State Deputy, his wife and several other State Board officials make time in their very busy schedules to be here celebrating the festivities with us on both days

Besner later said that his committee were very happy with the response of some 170 guests in attendance.

Celebrations of the anniversary continued the next day with a Mass and an Exemplification of several new members.