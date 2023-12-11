Deck the Ha Ha Halls Fundraiser Spectacle a Huge Hit

Article and Photos by Jason Setnyk

Cornwall, Ontario – Laughter echoed through the Aultsville Theatre on December 9th, during the “Deck the Ha Ha Halls” event, presented by Cornwall Toyota. This special night wasn’t just about tickling funny bones but also about supporting a noble cause: raising funds for the construction of the rehab floor at St Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre. Over $14,000 was raised for the cause on Saturday night at the nearly sold-out event.

The event was an epic showcase of local talent, headlined by the renowned comic Dan Allaire. Known for his regular performances at Yuk Yuks across Eastern Canada, Allaire brought his A-game to Cornwall. His credentials are impressive, having been featured in Just For Laughs and performing at prominent comedy festivals in Portland, Maine, and Quebec City. His skillful performance added an exquisite a whirlwind of laughter to the night’s festivities.

The show was hosted by Mark Vincent, a celebrated figure in the local arts scene. Recently crowned as the local Performing Artist of the Year, Vincent has been a staple in the local entertainment circuit for over a decade. His recent comedy special, “Am I a Millennial?” resonates with audiences across generational lines, bringing a relatable and humorous perspective to contemporary issues.

Joining the lineup were Mike Baird and Jamie Carr, both finalists in this year’s Ottawa Yuk Yuk’s Summer Comedy Competition. Their performances were a testament to their continued rise in the comedy scene, showcasing their unique styles and impeccable timing. Carr’s impression of Andre Pommier was especially hilarious.

The evening was rounded off by “Not Your Average Joe,” a local favorite whose name speaks for itself. His distinct brand of comedy and parody music has made him a beloved figure in the community, and his performance at the event, delivering laughs with musical rifts, was no exception.

“The night was electric. It was great to showcase all local talent while raising money for a local charity,” Mark Vincent stated.

“Deck the Ha Ha Halls” was a resounding success, filled with laughter, applause, and the warmth of community spirit.